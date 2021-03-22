Steelers send strong contingent to Florida State pro day

NFL representatives at Florida State pro-day include: ☑️Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and HC Mike Tomlin

☑️Bills GM Brandon Beane

☑️Packers GM Brian Gutekuenst

☑️DL coaches from Steelers, Cowboys, Bengals

☑️DB coaches from Patriots, Cardinals, Dolphins — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 22, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a strong contingent of coaches and executives at the Florida State pro day. This includes head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

The presence of Dunbar strongly suggests the Steelers have an interest in FSU defensive lineman Marvin Wilson. Wilson checked in at 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds at his pro day but his triangle numbers suggest a lack of athleticism and explosiveness.

Hopefully, the Seminoles also get a close look at cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. With Mike Hilton having moved on to the Cincinnati Bengals and Steven Nelson looking to be traded or released, cornerback has become a much more significant need.

List