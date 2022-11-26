Steelers send scouts to Ohio State vs Michigan

According to Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope, the Pittsburgh Steelers are among more than a dozen NFL teams with scouts at this week’s showdown between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines.

Both of these teams are loaded with NFL draft talent and we have highlighted some of the top guys for the Steelers to keep a close eye on.

Pittsburgh has some very clear draft needs including offensive tackle, defensive line and cornerback. Pittsburgh traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick at the trade deadline and should be in a position to draft three impact players in the first 40 or so picks in 2023.

NFL teams with scouts attending Ohio State vs. Michigan: 49ers, Seahawks (2), Giants (2), Broncos, Cardinals, Browns, Bears (2), Rams, Bengals, Raiders, Falcons, Bills and Steelers. Shrine Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Hula Bowl will also have representatives at Ohio Stadium. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 26, 2022

List

5 Steelers NFL draft prospects to watch in Michigan vs Ohio State

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire