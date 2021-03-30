Steelers send full contingent to Ohio State pro day

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
It makes sense that the Pittsburgh Steelers would send head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert to the Ohio State pro day. The Buckeyes have a long list of prospects who will be working out and many of them would fit the bill for the Steelers primary draft needs.

Here are the players planning to work out.

QB Justin Fields

G Wyatt Davis

C Josh Myers

LB Pete Werner

RB Trey Sermon

TE Luke Farrell

LB Baron Browning

CB Shaun Wade

DT Tommy Togai

EDGE Jonathan Cooper

LB Tuf Borland

DL Antwuan Jackson

WR C.J. Saunders

TE Jake Hausmann

P Drue Chrisman

K Blake Haubeil

Truth be told, the Steelers could comprise the bulk of their 2021 NFL draft from players just on this list and do very well. Guys like Browning and Werner are pro-ready inside linebackers and a player like Wade or even Sermon could contribute as rookies.

Pittsburgh also sent offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to the Buckeye pro day and Myers and Davis are tremendous interior offensive line prospects and Myers in particular would fill the Steelers biggest draft need.

