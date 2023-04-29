Steelers select Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton in the second round
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made some really smart plays so far in the 2023 NFL and that continued with their second pick of the second round. The Steelers continue to bolster the talent on the defensive line with the selection of Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.
