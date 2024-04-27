Steelers select Texas DB Ryan Watts in sixth round of 2024 NFL draft

Texas defensive back Ryan Watts became the 10th Longhorn off the board in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers used the No. 195 pick in the sixth round to select Watts. He joins fellow Longhorns Ja’Tavion Sanders, Jaylan Ford, Keilan Robinson and Christian Jones as selections on Day 3.

Watts started 10 games for Texas in 2023, totaling 38 tackles, one tackle for loss and three passes defended. The former Ohio State transfer was a 2022 honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.

Texas is the first school to reach 10 NFL draft picks.

With the 195th pick in the 2024 #NFLDraft, we select DB Ryan Watts. pic.twitter.com/bp7UY8MNbq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire