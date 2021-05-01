Steelers select P Pressley Harvin III in the 7th round of the 2021 NFL draft

You knew it was going to happen. From the team that brought you a drafted long snapper comes a punter in 2021. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III with the No. 254 pick.

Harvin is an interesting case. At 5-foot-11 and 263 pounds, he doesn’t look like an elite NFL athlete much less a punter. But he might have been the best punter in all of college football last season. He won the Ray Guy award and had a 48-yard net average.

Last season Harvin also gained notoriety for showing off an impressive arm on a long touchdown pass on a fake punt.

Harvin has a real shot to win the starting punter job over Jordan Berry. Harvin has a huge leg and impressive control over his kicks.

