Steelers select elite CB in new 2024 NFL mock draft

In the 2022 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a real bargain when they landed former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick in the second round. Porter is looking like a starter already and a perfect fit on defense.

So why not do it again? That is what Pro Football Focus thought when they did a new 2024 NFL mock draft. PFF’s mock draft simulation landed the Steelers Penn State cornerback Kalen King with the No. 13 overall pick.

Here’s what they had to say about the pick:

Another Penn State cornerback in the house, this time, it’s Kalen King for the Pittsburgh Steelers. King is a fierce, lockdown cornerback with some of the best instincts we’ve seen in college football recently. He’ll pass off his receiver with ease to make plays on throws not even in his coverage and, when it comes down to it, he may be the best cornerback against the run in all of college football.

Truth be told, King was the best cornerback on that Penn State defense last season and will be considered one of the top coverage players in the 2024 NFL draft. It might feel a bit on the nose to give Pittsburgh a second Penn State cornerback in two years but if King were playing for Alabama, no one would give it a second thought just based on his skills.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire