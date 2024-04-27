Steelers select DB Ryan Watts in the 6th round of the 2024 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their 2024 NFL draft with back-to-back defense after offense dominated the first four rounds. With their second pick in the sixth round and final pick in the draft, the Steelers selected Texas cornerback Ryan Watts.

Watts played cornerback in college but his future is as a big-hitting safety. He’s got the size and mentality to crowd the box and blow up run plays and while his coverage skills are inconsistent, he can be counted on to give maximum effort on every play.

Pittsburgh added cornerback Donte Jackson in the trade with the Panthers that sent them wide receiverDiontae Johnson and also signed safety DeShon Elliott. Watts should be able to integrate quickly into the system as a multi-purpose defense back while he has his real rookie impact on special teams.

