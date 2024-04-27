Steelers select C Zach Frazier in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have done more for their roster in just two picks in the 2024 NFL draft than any other team that didn’t pick a quarterback. First the Steelers get a bargain with offensive tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round and now come back in the second round and select former West Virginia center Zach Frazier.

Pittsburgh released last year’s starting center Mason Cole at the start of free agency but didn’t show any real interest in any veteran centers. This had us confident the Steelers would target one of the three big safeties in the draft. With Graham Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson off the board, picking Frazier was an easy choice.

Frazier is an absolute mauler who utilizes his wrestling background to beat defenders with leverage and power. Frazier is a guy who is going to be plug and play starter with lots of Pro Bowls and All-Pros on his resume.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire