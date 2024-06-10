Steelers seek to replicate Metcalf-Lockett connection with George Pickens, Roman Wilson

There is a clear lack of depth in the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver room; that much is known. But what isn’t known is the impact that third-round rookie Roman Wilson could have.

Wilson has the talent to have an effect in year one, and he’ll need to do so for third-year veteran George Pickens to shine.

Another question in all of that is Russell Wilson and what level of chemistry he can build with his weapons. Should Wilson and his corp have a productive offseason with Pickens and the rookie, it could develop into what Wilson had with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle.

With Wilson at the helm, Lockett and Metcalf combined for 9,237 yards and 74 touchdowns over seven seasons. Perhaps easier said than done, but the Steelers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith should strive to replicate as the season progresses.

