Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said at a Monday press conference that Mason Rudolph would be the team’s starting quarterback if they had to play a game today, but they don’t have to play a game today and the makeup of their quarterback room is going to be different once that time does come.

Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are on the roster now and Colbert said the team will go to training camp with four quarterbacks. Colbert said that the team will be looking at all ways to bring in new players and that includes possibly using the 20th overall pick of the draft to bring in a rookie they can develop heading into next season.

This year’s group is headed by players like Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Malik Willis, and Sam Howell. It doesn’t include a surefire top prospect, but Colbert said the team likes what it’s seen from the prospects thus far.

“As far as this draft class of quarterbacks, there’s good quality available, probably not as many as there have been in recent years,” Colbert said, via the team’s website. “But it is what it is, and we had a great look at a lot of the top quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl. That was a great experience to see them back to back on a given day. We saw them all, and it was it was very good work, so we’re excited about that whole part of this process.”

Colbert said the team will not enter the process “with specific ideas about who’s the best” and that they’re open to a variety of skill sets at the position, although Colbert noted that accuracy was one thing they’ll be looking for regardless of what else a player brings to the table.

Steelers see “good quality available” at quarterback in the draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk