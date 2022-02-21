Steelers see “good quality available” at quarterback in the draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Colbert
    American football player and executive
  • Mason Rudolph
    Mason Rudolph
    American football player

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said at a Monday press conference that Mason Rudolph would be the team’s starting quarterback if they had to play a game today, but they don’t have to play a game today and the makeup of their quarterback room is going to be different once that time does come.

Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are on the roster now and Colbert said the team will go to training camp with four quarterbacks. Colbert said that the team will be looking at all ways to bring in new players and that includes possibly using the 20th overall pick of the draft to bring in a rookie they can develop heading into next season.

This year’s group is headed by players like Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Malik Willis, and Sam Howell. It doesn’t include a surefire top prospect, but Colbert said the team likes what it’s seen from the prospects thus far.

“As far as this draft class of quarterbacks, there’s good quality available, probably not as many as there have been in recent years,” Colbert said, via the team’s website. “But it is what it is, and we had a great look at a lot of the top quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl. That was a great experience to see them back to back on a given day. We saw them all, and it was it was very good work, so we’re excited about that whole part of this process.”

Colbert said the team will not enter the process “with specific ideas about who’s the best” and that they’re open to a variety of skill sets at the position, although Colbert noted that accuracy was one thing they’ll be looking for regardless of what else a player brings to the table.

Steelers see “good quality available” at quarterback in the draft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Outgoing GM Colbert: Steelers will add QB depth in offseason

    Kevin Colbert is ready to get on with the next chapter of his life. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers general manager has one more massive item left to do before stepping down in May: find a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. While Colbert said Monday that longtime backup Mason Rudolph would be the starting quarterback if the season began next week, he anticipates adding some competition to the mix in the coming months through either the draft or free agency or perhaps a mix of both.

  • Kevin Colbert: Personally and professionally, it’s time to step down

    The Steelers have been conducting interviews for Kevin Colbert’s successor as the team’s General Manager, with Colbert stepping down after the draft. Given that Colbert has been going year-to-year on his contract for a few seasons, it wasn’t much of a surprise when team owner Art Rooney II confirmed that Colbert would be departing his [more]

  • Jaguars coach Doug Pederson discusses DC Mike Caldwell

    Pederson has high hopes for Caldwell, who he worked with under Andy Reid in Philadelphia.

  • Mason Rudolph the Steelers starting QB as of now per GM Kevin Colbert

    Kevin Colbert talks about the quarterback position.

  • Report: Jake Peetz joining Rams staff

    The Rams dipped into the SEC to find their new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and he won’t be the only coach joining the Super Bowl champs after coaching in the conference during the 2021 season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jake Peetz will also be joining the staff. Peetz was the offensive coordinator [more]

  • Antonio Brown complains about Tom Brady not throwing him the ball

    Antonio Brown, who stormed off the field in a game against the Jets and said the team was attempting to force him to play through an injury, complained on Instagram today that Tom Brady didn’t throw him the ball in that game. In an instagram post he later deleted, Brown posted that Brady told him [more]

  • Kevin Colbert: If season started today, Mason Rudolph would be the starter

    With Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers will enter a season with a new starting quarterback for the first time in 18 years. There’s a ton of time before Week One and the offseason quarterback carousel hasn’t even begun to spin. But at this point, there’s one man in line to take over as Pittsburgh’s QB1 [more]

  • NFL’s Scouting Combine bubble may be bursting

    In the wake of news that up to 155 players won’t participate in Scouting Combine workouts due to a clumsy bubble concept, there’s reason to believe the powers-that-be are getting wobbly. The best evidence? The NFL is blaming the Combine, and the Combine is blaming the NFL for the bubble approach. Per a league source, [more]

  • With possible changes looming, the pushback against the Scouting Combine bubble is paused

    The group seeking to get rid of the Scouting Combine’s bubble has grown to 157 players represented by 14 agencies. For now, however, they have paused their assault on the process given the very real possibility that change will come tonight. A letter was planned for Monday explaining that the players would refuse to participate [more]

  • Top prospects planning boycott of 2022 NFL Scouting Combine over ‘bubble’

    The NFL could see a boycott among top prospects at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine over its proposed 'bubble' environment.

  • Saskatchewan cuts Paxton Lynch

    Is Paxton Lynch’s football career finished? The Saskatchewan Roughriders cut the former first-round NFL draft choice on Monday, 3DownNation.com reports. The Riders kept him on their active roster or one-game injured list for 2021, allowing him to collect his full salary while adjusting to the Canadian Football League game. The team placed him on the [more]

  • Reuters wins Polk Award for series on intimidation of U.S. election workers

    The staff of Reuters has received a George Polk Award for its coverage of widespread intimidation of U.S. election workers by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Reporters Linda So, Jason Szep and the staff of Reuters were honored in the political reporting category for a series of reports called “Campaign of Fear.” The articles ​​revealed how the people who administer U.S. elections – from poll workers and ballot counters to county clerks and secretaries of state – have endured death threats and other intimidation from supporters of Trump, inspired by his false assertions of widespread fraud in the 2020 vote.

  • 'We have a dangerous team:' Tennessee baseball sweeps Georgia Southern to open season

    Tennessee baseball outscored Georgia Southern 33-3 in a three-game series sweep while setting a series attendance record at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

  • Why the Obama Presidential Center won't be naming all spaces after donors

    Construction on former President Barack Obama's presidential center is underway, and the South Side Chicago site is set to open in 2025.

  • Brian Flores: ‘I think race played a role in my firing’

    He may have a case, but it might not be the easiest thing to prove.

  • NFL.com rates 2021 QB performances including Mayfield, Keenum and Mullens

    NFL.com ranked every quarterback that started in 2021 including three from the Browns. See what you think about where they are placed:

  • Chris Paul has right thumb avulsion fracture, will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks

    The playoffs start in seven weeks. It'd be a shock to see CP3 miss any postseason games.

  • Purdue routs red-hot Rutgers to keep atop the Big Ten

    Chad Krockover PDF: Purdue-Rutgers statisticsRutgers was one of the hottest teams in the country.But Purdue just had a day off.The Boilermakers looked energized, rolling past the Scarlet Knights 84-72, after leading by as many as 20 following an 11-0 run to start the second half.

  • Juwan Howard’s Michigan Basketball Fracas Spotlights Educator Conduct

    A brawl involving Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s men basketball coach Greg Gard on Sunday could have legal ramifications. The incident began during the postgame handshake after the Badgers defeated the Wolverines, 77-63, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc. After an ordinary set of handshakes with Michigan coaches and staff, Gard […]

  • Steelers “very open” to Stephon Tuitt returning in 2022

    The Steelers played without veteran defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt in 2021, but they haven’t wiped him off their books for 2022. Tuitt went on injured reserve ahead of the season opener because of a knee injury and never came off the list during the regular season. The injury came after a tough offseason for Tuitt [more]