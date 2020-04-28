The Steelers used their first draft pick on Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool, and they expect that pick to pay off in a big way.

Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said Claypool is a perfect fit for an offense that will again be led by Ben Roethlisberger, who played only two games last year.

“In my heart, I know Ben is working hard to get back,” Fichtner said, via ESPN. “And when he has the ability to throw the ball down the yard and feel really good about the percentage of those completions and big plays, I know for a fact he’s going to be excited about the opportunity to have one more weapon and be able to throw balls up.”

Claypool has an impressive combination of size (6-foot-4 and 238 pounds) and speed (4.42-second 40-yard dash), and Fichtner thinks Roethlisberger is going to love that.

“It’s really exciting for a quarterback because you’ve got this catch radius and these ball placements that don’t always have to be perfect,” Fichtner said.

After missing the playoffs the last two years, the Steelers are eager to get back, and they hope Claypool is part of another run at a title while Roethlisberger is still in Pittsburgh.

Steelers see Chase Claypool as a big weapon for Big Ben originally appeared on Pro Football Talk