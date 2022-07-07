Breaking News:

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinals due to abdominal injury

Steelers second in regular-season win percentage over last 20 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Here is how the Pittsburgh Steelers stack up against the rest of the league in regular-season record over the last 20 seasons.

1-New England Patriots (.741)

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

2-Pittsburgh Steelers (.640)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

3-Green bay Packers (.632)

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

4-Indianapolis Colts (.626)

(Photo by Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images)

5-New Orleans Saints (.583)

6-Baltimore Ravens (.583)

(Photo by Dan Beineke/NFLPhotoLibrary)

7-Seattle Seahawks (.581)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

8-Philadelphia Eagles (.567)

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

9-Kansas City Chiefs (.558)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

10-Dallas Cowboys (.548)

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

Recommended Stories