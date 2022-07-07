Steelers second in regular-season win percentage over last 20 years
Here is how the Pittsburgh Steelers stack up against the rest of the league in regular-season record over the last 20 seasons.
1-New England Patriots (.741)
2-Pittsburgh Steelers (.640)
3-Green bay Packers (.632)
4-Indianapolis Colts (.626)
5-New Orleans Saints (.583)
6-Baltimore Ravens (.583)
7-Seattle Seahawks (.581)
8-Philadelphia Eagles (.567)
9-Kansas City Chiefs (.558)
10-Dallas Cowboys (.548)
