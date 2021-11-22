Steelers score after blocking a punt, trail Chargers 27-20 in fourth quarter

The Steelers are back in it.

After scoring a field goal and forcing a quick three-and-out, Pittsburgh then blocked a punt deep in L.A. territory. Miles Killebrew broke through the line to block his second punt of the season. The ball went out of bounds at the 3-yard line to put the Steelers in prime scoring position.

A defensive pass interference penalty gave Pittsburgh a new set of downs and the ball at the 1-yard line. And running back Najee Harris leaped over the defense at the line of scrimmage for his first touchdown of the night, cutting the Chargers’ lead to 27-20.

Harris has 39 yards rushing on 12 carries plus four catches for 15 yards.

The Chargers may be without rookie cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. for the rest of the contest, as the team announced he’s being evaluated for a head injury.

