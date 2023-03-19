Steelers schedule Top 30 visit with Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have worked in free agency to bolster the interior offensive line. This is in part because the market for veteran free-agent offensive tackles is inflated to a point it is easier to find a new left tackle via the 2023 NFL draft. One top prospect the Steelers are bringing in for a Top 30 visit is Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

In the grand scheme of things, Jones is a second-tier offensive tackle. With players like Paris Johnson Jr., Peter Skoronski and Broderick Jones compiling the top tier, Jones is in a group with Darnell Wright, Anton Harrison and Cody Mauch.

What stands out about Jones over the others is his reach. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Jones checked in at 6-foot-8 with 36 3/8-inch arms. In fact all of his measurables scream elite NFL tackle. Unfortunately, his film doesn’t. Jones is raw, gets too grabby at times and will need to work on his technique to make up for a lack of overall athleticism.

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has Top 30 visits scheduled with the following teams, per source. • Commanders

• Eagles

• Colts

• Steelers

• Browns

• Bengals

• Seahawks — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023

