Steelers schedule rumors: Pittsburgh to host Jets on Sunday Night Football
According to New York Jets writer/podcaster Matt O’Leary, the Jets full schedule has been leaked. He posted the schedule on X, and it shows the Steelers will host the Jets in Week Seven on Sunday Night Football.
Another rumor out there is the Steelers will open the season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. There’s another rumor out there that Pittsburgh will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
Per Source: The #Jets 2024 schedule
Week 1 @ 49ers MNF
Week 2 @ Titans
Week 3 vs Patriots TNF
Week 4 vs Broncos
Week 5 @ Vikings (London)
Week 6 vs Bills MNF
Week 7 @ Steelers SNF
Week 8 @ Patriots
Week 9 vs Texans TNF
Week 10 @ Cardinals
Week 11 vs Colts SNF
Week 12 BYE…
