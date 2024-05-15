Advertisement

Steelers schedule rumors: Pittsburgh to host Jets on Sunday Night Football

curt popejoy
·1 min read

According to New York Jets writer/podcaster Matt O’Leary, the Jets full schedule has been leaked. He posted the schedule on X, and it shows the Steelers will host the Jets in Week Seven on Sunday Night Football.

Another rumor out there is the Steelers will open the season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. There’s another rumor out there that Pittsburgh will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire