Steelers schedule rumors: Pittsburgh to host Jets on Sunday Night Football

According to New York Jets writer/podcaster Matt O’Leary, the Jets full schedule has been leaked. He posted the schedule on X, and it shows the Steelers will host the Jets in Week Seven on Sunday Night Football.

Another rumor out there is the Steelers will open the season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. There’s another rumor out there that Pittsburgh will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Per Source: The #Jets 2024 schedule Week 1 @ 49ers MNF

Week 2 @ Titans

Week 3 vs Patriots TNF

Week 4 vs Broncos

Week 5 @ Vikings (London)

Week 6 vs Bills MNF

Week 7 @ Steelers SNF

Week 8 @ Patriots

Week 9 vs Texans TNF

Week 10 @ Cardinals

Week 11 vs Colts SNF

Week 12 BYE… — Matt O'Leary (@MattOLearyNY) May 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire