Steelers’ schedule update: NFL announces revision to what’s ahead for Pittsburgh

The NFL has announced adjustments to our 2020 regular season schedule. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2020





It didn’t take long for the NFL to decide what to do with this mess the Tennessee Titans caused.

As Steelers Wire speculated on Thursday, the league has adjusted the Steelers’ schedule the following:

Week 4 – Bye

Week 7 – Steelers @ Titans

Week 8 – Steelers @ Ravens

While this may be better than extending the season, it sure puts the Steelers in an unfavorable situation. The team has a bye week when they don’t need it; everyone is healthy and had momentum being undefeated. Now they will have to play three consecutive away games — a stretch of the toughest games of the season with the Dallas Cowboys at the tail-end on Nov. 8. Also, the Ravens will be coming off a convenient midseason bye allowing their players to get healthy, regroup and make adjustments. And, oh yeah — 13 nonstop weeks.

The Steelers won’t flinch. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy.

