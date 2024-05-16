Steelers schedule for 2024 season released
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule for the 2024 season has been released!
The Steelers will open the 2024 season in Atlanta against the Falcons. Their first home game will be played on Sunday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Games against AFC North divisional rivals the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns are traditionally played twice per season, once at home and once away.
The Steelers play four prime-time games this year, and two of those will be shown on Channel 11!
OUR 2024 SCHEDULE‼️ #HereWeGo @laurelhighlands | 📝: https://t.co/Exlf6IqHjQ pic.twitter.com/dibI8vVVij
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 16, 2024
Here is the Steelers 2024 schedule:
WEEK 1: Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
WEEK 2: Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:25 p.m. at Empower Field in Denver
WEEK 3: Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
WEEK 4: Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys - Sunday, Oct. 6 at 8:20 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium ON CHANNEL 11!
WEEK 6: Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:05 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
WEEK 7: New York Jets - Sunday, Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium ON CHANNEL 11!
WEEK 8: New York Giants - Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:15 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
WEEK 9: BYE WEEK
WEEK 10: Washington Commanders - Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
WEEK 11: Baltimore Ravens - Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
WEEK 12: Cleveland Browns - Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland
WEEK 13: Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati
WEEK 14: Cleveland Browns - Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
WEEK 15: Philadelphia Eagles - Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
WEEK 16: Baltimore Ravens - Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore
WEEK 17: Kansas City Chiefs - Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium
WEEK 18: TBD OPPONENT - TIME AND DATE TBD
TRENDING NOW:
$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at local grocery store Grandmother arrested in fentanyl death of 7-month-old in Penn Hills TRAIN DERAILMENT: 9 Norfolk Southern cars derail in New Castle VIDEO: Cold Case Investigation: The last text from Lisa Stover DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts