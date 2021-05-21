Steelers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Steelers will begin the season on the road vs. the Bills. Keep reading to see the Steelers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
Steelers 2020 record: 12-4
Head coach: Mike Tomlin
Key players: Ben Roethlisberger (QB), JuJu Smith-Schuster (WR), Diontae Johnson (WR), Minkah Fitzpatrick (S), Cameron Heyward (DE)
Steelers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/12 at Bills, 1 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/19 vs. Raiders 1 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/26 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
Week 4: 10/3 at Packers, 4:25 PM CBS
Week 5: 10/10 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/17 vs. Seahawks, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: 10/31 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/8 vs. Bears, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 10: 11/14 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox
Week 11: 11/21 at Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 12: 11/28 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/5 vs. Ravens, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 14: 12/9 at Vikings, 8:20 PM Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon
Week 15: 12/19 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/26 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 17: 1/3 vs. Browns, 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 18: 1/9 at Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Seahawks, Week 11 at Chargers
Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bears, Week 17 vs. Browns
Thursday Night Football: Week 14 at Vikings
