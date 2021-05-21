Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

Steelers schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Steelers will begin the season on the road vs. the Bills. Keep reading to see the Steelers’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Steelers schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/12 at Bills, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 2: 9/19 vs. Raiders 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 3: 9/26 vs. Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 10/3 at Packers, 4:25 PM CBS

  • Week 5: 10/10 vs. Broncos, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 6: 10/17 vs. Seahawks, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 7: BYE

  • Week 8: 10/31 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 9: 11/8 vs. Bears, 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 10: 11/14 vs. Lions, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 11: 11/21 at Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 12: 11/28 at Bengals, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/5 vs. Ravens, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 14: 12/9 at Vikings, 8:20 PM Fox/NFL Network/ Amazon

  • Week 15: 12/19 vs. Titans, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 16: 12/26 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 1/3 vs. Browns, 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 18: 1/9 at Ravens, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 6 vs. Seahawks, Week 11 at Chargers

  • Monday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bears, Week 17 vs. Browns

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 14 at Vikings

