Steelers salary cap update after Fautanu, Sutton signings

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a few new contracts of significance to their salary cap rolls during OTAs, signing first-round pick Troy Fautanu to his rookie contract and adding veteran defensive back Cam Sutton.

The team still have significant salary cap flexibility after their latest moves, and could be looking to sign or trade for a wide receiver over the summer. So where does the team’s salary cap situation currently stand?

The Steelers currently have $16.5 million in offseason salary cap space available, according to Steelers Now’s estimate. That’s down from $19.3 million in our last update in April.

