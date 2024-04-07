Steelers salary cap update after Cordarelle Patterson, Dean Lowry signings

This has been the busiest offseason in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers thanks in huge part to General Manager Omar Khan and his aggressive nature when it comes to adding talent. This is something many fans don’t understand after two decades of Kevin Colbert and his ultra-conservative approach.

The most recent additions to the Steelers roster are defensive lineman Dean Lowry and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Lowry gives the Steelers a strong run defender who should provide some nice depth. Patterson is a do-it-all skill player with tons of experience who should excel as a kick returner with the new rules.

You might think the Steelers are out of money after all the activity this offseason but Khan’s background in working the salary cap has shown itself big time. According to Over The Cap, even after all the moves the Steelers have made, they still have $11,309,907 in cap space.

This is ideal with the 2024 NFL draft coming up. The Steelers have plenty of money to sign their rookie class and even delve into post-draft free agency when teams start cutting salaries.

