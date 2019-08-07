Steelers safety Sean Davis has “open wound” on hand

Steelers safety Sean Davis has missed over a week of practice with what was termed a finger injury.

It’s hardly a small thing, however.

Via the team’s official website, coach Mike Tomlin said Davis had an “open wound” on the hand, which has kept him out of practice.

When Davis was initially injured during their first padded practice, Tomlin said it was “Maybe a dislocation.” Obviously it was a little more involved than that.

The former college cornerback at Maryland moved to safety in the NFL, and started 40 games in his three seasons.