Should the Steelers rush QB Kenny Pickett back vs the Ravens?

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the knee injury Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered on Sunday isn’t as bad as it looked when it happened. Schefter even went so far as to say Pickett could push to play this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pickett’s season has gotten off to a terrible start. After a very strong training camp and nearly perfect preseason, Pickett has played the first four games of the year scared and has struggled to get anything going. The idea of rushing him back onto the field against a surging Ravens team if he isn’t 100 percent healthy feels like a recipe for disaster.

Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett is not expected to miss much if any time due to the knee injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s game, per sources. Pickett could try to push this week vs. Baltimore but the team also knows it has a bye the next week and could opt to rest him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2023

Pittsburgh has a bye in Week Six and might be better served to rest Pickett this week, get through the bye week and hopefully find the same magic the team did last season. Pittsburgh got off to a rough start in 2022 but after the bye week completely turned things around and nearly made the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire