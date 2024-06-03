Steelers running out of time in the wide receiver market

Ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers traded away wide receiver Diontae Johnson, there have been rumors swirling about the team potentially going big and trading for an elite receiver to replace him.

But with the news on Monday that the Minnesota Vikings signed star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a massive four-year, $140 million contract with $89 million guaranteed. This not only resets the market for wide receivers but it resets the market for all non-quarterbacks with the largest contract ever given to a player who isn’t a quarterback.

Why does this matter to the Steelers? Because the cost of paying any top wide receiver has just gone up. The Steelers have been connected to Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf and Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton. Pittsburgh could still trade for any of these players but after the series of huge receiver extensions going out this offseason, keeping these players past their current contracts just got much more expensive.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire