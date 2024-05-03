Steelers running out of time to finalize offensive roster

We have to applaud Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Omar Khan and the rest of the front office for another huge offseason. This group has once again reloaded the roster and should be prepared to compete in the AFC North this season.

Maybe.

The one position the Steelers didn’t address in the offseason to any real degree is wide receiver. From the moment the Steelers traded away star wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers we wondered who they would replace him with.

After the first wave of free agency, Pittsburgh added a pair of role players in Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson but neither of them is fit to be a true No. 1 receiver at this point.

And while there were always rumblings about Pittsburgh trading for a top receiver nothing came of it. Then the NFL draft rolls around and while we applaud the selection of former Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson, his addition doesn’t solve the Steelers problems.

Now it is the second wave of free agency is going strong and the few good receivers left on the market appear to be headed elsewhere. So if the trade rumors are just smoke and no fire, what could the Steelers have planned for the upcoming season at receiver?

