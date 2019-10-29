Steelers running short on running backs

On the last day for teams to make trades to bolster thin positions via trade, the Steelers find themselves with an extremely thin position.

While the biggest headline was starting running back James Conner leaving in a sling last night with a AC joint injury, he’s not the only Steelers back hurting.

According to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, backup Benny Snell is being evaluated for a knee injury suffered last night, adding to the pile.

Running back Jaylen Samuels was inactive last night as he recovers from a knee scope, leaving the Steelers with Trey Edmunds as the only healthy back on the roster at the moment.

Being 3-4 might reduce their incentive to make a trade, but any news they find out today about Conner’s prognosis might determine their next steps, as they head into next week’s game against the Colts.