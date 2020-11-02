It’s premature to consider whether the Steelers, who are 7-0, can win their next nine games. Unless it isn’t.

Look at what they’ve done. Look at what they have left.

At Dallas next. Then, the Bengals come to town. At Jacksonville. A Thanksgiving night rematch against the Ravens. Washington. At Buffalo. At Cincinnati. Indianapolis. At Cleveland.

Baltimore won’t be an easy game, but they have the Colts, Patriots, and Titans the next three weeks. Comparing that to Pittsburgh’s next three games, the Ravens may be a bit more banged up on Thanksgiving night than the Steelers will be. And the Steelers could lose at Buffalo, if the Bills get back to being the team they were in September.

Still, it’s not too early to look at the remaining games and wonder. If the Patriots in any of the last 15 years had started 7-0 with the same remaining schedule the Steelers have, the question of whether the Patriots can go 16-0 would lead every show on ESPN.

The Steelers don’t care about any of that, which is one of the reasons why it’s work discussing it. They show up each week with swagger and determination. The struggles of last season, through which they fought and scratched and clawed and nearly made it to the playoffs, are serving them well this year, given that they have their franchise quarterback.

Two years ago, the Patriots caught the Steelers with six Super Bowl wins. Right now, it’s the Steelers not the Patriots who are in position to win the race to No. 7.

Can the Steelers run the table? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk