Steelers run out of centers during Saturday training camp practice

According to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the Steelers finished practice without any healthy centers on Saturday. Tomlin addressed the media after practice and noted that J.C. Hassenauer and B.J. Finney both left practice with injuries.

According to Tomlin, neither of the injuries are considered serious and it sounded like it was more of a precaution. The Steelers were already working without rookie center Kendrick Green who was excused from practice to tend to a personal matter. Tomlin plugged in John Leglue and Anthony Coyle to play center despite both guys being listed as offensive tackles on the roster.

The Steelers put out their first official depth chart of the season and Hassenauer is currently listed as the starting center. It’s a foregone conclusion Green will eventually take over the starting job but as of now, it is Hassenauer ahead of Green and Finney.

