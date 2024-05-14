Steelers rumored to be headed to Atlanta for season opener

According to WSB Atlanta sports director Zach Klein, the Pittsburgh Steelers will open their season on the road in Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week One of the 2024 NFL regular season.

This one feels like it was completely planned to be a return to Atlanta for Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith joined the Steelers staff after being fired by the Falcons after two seasons as their head coach.

The Falcons made a huge splash this offseason when they signed free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive contract to try and turn the franchise around. They then shocked us even more when they spent their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Multiple sources around the league tell me the Falcons will open up the NFL season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former HC and current Steelers OC Arthur Smith — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 14, 2024

The Steelers also rebuilt their quarterback room by adding Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen. The NFL will release the full regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 15.

