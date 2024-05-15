Steelers rumored to have brutal 3-game stretch in December

According to reports and reported schedule leaks and rumors, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-game stretch in December that is lining up like a gauntlet of brutal showdowns.

Based on the reports coming out ahead of Wednesday night’s official regular-season schedule release, here is how December lines up for the Steelers.

Week 15 (December 15) – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16 (December 21) – @ Baltimore Ravens

Week 17 (December 25) – vs Kansas City Chiefs

I’m not sure I’ve seen a tougher 10 days of football in my life. Back-to-back road games against top teams in their respective conferences only to come up and have to play the Super Bowl champions on a short week on Christmas Day. Hopefully the Steelers can get off to a faster start than in past seasons and perhaps these three games won’t carry quite as much weight as December games have for Pittsburgh in the past.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire