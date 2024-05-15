Steelers rumored to have brutal 3-game stretch in December
According to reports and reported schedule leaks and rumors, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-game stretch in December that is lining up like a gauntlet of brutal showdowns.
Based on the reports coming out ahead of Wednesday night’s official regular-season schedule release, here is how December lines up for the Steelers.
Week 15 (December 15) – @ Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16 (December 21) – @ Baltimore Ravens
Week 17 (December 25) – vs Kansas City Chiefs
I’m not sure I’ve seen a tougher 10 days of football in my life. Back-to-back road games against top teams in their respective conferences only to come up and have to play the Super Bowl champions on a short week on Christmas Day. Hopefully the Steelers can get off to a faster start than in past seasons and perhaps these three games won’t carry quite as much weight as December games have for Pittsburgh in the past.