Cornerback William Jackson III’s Steelers debut is going to have to wait until at least Week 11.

Jackson was ruled out by the team on Friday because of the back injury that also kept him out of his final games with the Commanders. Washington traded Jackson to Pittsburgh ahead of last week’s trade deadline. That was also the Steelers’ bye week, so Jackson has not practiced with his new team yet.

The Steelers also ruled cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon out for their game against the Saints with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Malik Reed returned for a limited practice after missing Thursday for personal reasons. He has been listed as questionable to play along with offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (abdomen).

Steelers rule out William Jackson III originally appeared on Pro Football Talk