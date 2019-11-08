Steelers rule out James Conner, add JuJu Smith-Schuster to injury report

The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out running back James Conner for the week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

That was expected throughout the week as Conner deals with a shoulder injury. He missed last week’s game, though coach Mike Tomlin was optimistic he would return on Sunday.

What wasn’t expected was the addition of fellow standout JuJu Smith-Schuster to the Friday injury report. The third-year wide receiver was limited in practice on Friday with a foot injury.

The Steelers are going for their fourth consecutive victory after a 0-3 start to the year. The duo led the team in a win over the Miami Dolphins during the streak. Conner rushed for 145 years and a touchdown and Smith-Schuster had 103 receiving yards with a touchdown.

It’s been an injury filled year in Pittsburgh, namely with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hitting the sidelines. The team is now shallow at the running back position with Conner and fullback Roosevelt Nix out, though they do get back Trey Edmunds. Edmunds will have the back-up role while he plays through a rib injury with Jaylen Samuels taking the load of the carries, or receptions as he did last week.

The Steelers have rookie Tony Brooks-James, who they added to the roster before last week’s game, and brought former Pitt running back Darrin Hall back on the practice squad a day after cutting him.

