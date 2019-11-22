Steelers rule out JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner

Josh Alper

The chances of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner playing this week never looked good and they’ve now disappeared entirely.

The Steelers have ruled Smith-Schuster and Conner out for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. They’ll also be without center Maurkice Pouncey as he serves the first game of a two-game suspension for his role in last Thursday’s fight with the Browns.

Smith-Schuster left that game after suffering a concussion and a knee injury on the same play. Wideout Diontae Johnson also suffered a concussion during the game, but is off the injury report and in line to play.

Conner returned against Cleveland after missing two games with a shoulder injury, but re-injured it during the game. Benny Snell is set to return to the backfield after missing three games following knee surgery.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next