Steelers roster moves: Pittsburgh signs WR Anthony Miller to PS, releases nose tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers must’ve liked what they saw in former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller on Tuesday. Just as quickly as the team brought Miller in for a physical, he was signed to their practice squad.

Miller, selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL draft, was recently released by the Houston Texans. During his four-year career, Miller has logged 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s made contributions to the run game, which makes him a particularly interesting prospect for the Steelers.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2019, was also signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad. Mack signed with the Tennessee Titans following the 2019 NFL Draft as an undrafted rookie free agent. He spent time with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

According to Steelers.com, Mack was named SoCon Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-SoCon in 2018 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga while recording 78 tackles, including 11 tackles for a loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Nose tackle Eli Ankou, who the Steelers signed to the practice squad on Oct. 5, was released.

