Steelers roster moves: 3 players signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad

In this article:

The giant of a man with long flowing hair has found his way back onto the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

Defensive end Henry Mondeaux, released after the Steelers acquired Ahkello Witherspoon via trade last week, was signed to the team’s squad of practice players on Tuesday.

Also signed to Pittsburgh’s practice squad are Tyler Vaughns and Delontae Scott.

Wide receiver Rico Bussey was placed on the practice squad’s reserve/injured list.

We have signed DE Henry Mondeaux, WR Tyler Vaughns, & LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad. Also, we have placed WR Rico Bussey on the practice squad Reserve/Injured list. @BordasLaw https://t.co/zJ190rhp2d — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 7, 2021

List