Steelers roster breakdown post NFL draft: Interior offensive line
In just a few more days, the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off training camp at Saint Vincent College. Here is our pre training camp look at the interior offensive line.
What the Steelers have
Pittsburgh once again added a starter in free agency in Isaac Seumalo. Last season the team signed James Daniels to play right guard and he was the team’s best player. Daniels returns to start on the right with Seumalo on the left. Mason Cole returns to play center but could be pushed by Nate Herbig. The team also has Kendrick Green and Kevin Dotson who both have extensive starting experience but haven’t improved.
What do they still need?
This unit is fairly set. The only real storyline here is if Mason Cole can hold onto the starting center job. I don’t see anyone on the roster who is a better and more consistent option. Cole and Kenny Pickett worked well together last season and I don’t see a reason to change that given all the other improvements.
Outlook
This group looks to be the strength, literally of the offensive line. Seumalo and Daniels form a very good tandem of guards and as we said, we are a fan of Cole at center. Even Green, Dotson and Herbig as the primary reserves are reasons for optimism
