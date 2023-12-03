Steelers rooting guide for NFL Week 12

As important as it is for the Pittsburgh Steelers to win this week against the Arizona Cardinals, they can always use some extra help around the AFC. Here’s our rooting guide for the Steelers this week.

Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans

Both teams are 6-5 but we would like to see Denver win this one because the Steelers do not match up well against the Texans. Houston already gave the Steelers a big loss this season.

We need no excuse to root against the Browns but after losing to them two weeks ago, the Steelers have let them stay in the playoff picture. So this week it’s go Rams.

