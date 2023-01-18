Steelers rookies get snubbed on Rookie of the Year ballot

The Rookie of the Year Award goes to the top rookie of the NFL season and the ballot is out. Everyone should go cast their vote but if you are looking for a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie class to be there, you will be disappointed.

Here are the finalists.

CB Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

CB Sauce Garder, New York Jets

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

The Steelers had multiple rookies with big seasons, in particular quarterback Kenny Pickett ad wide receiver George Pickens. Even if we can overlook the absence of Pickens as his season wasn’t on par with Olave or Wilson, the commission of Pickett after what he showed seems shortsighted.

Let us know in the comments if you think Pickett or Pickens should have at least made the final ballot or did the NFL get it right.

