Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris making fans in a hurry

Rookie minicamp is about learning. Today Najee Harris learned: A) media members are at practice: “Man I thought y’all were boosters. … that’s crazy.” And B) Most of us just cover the Steelers: “Bro. What? Where are you from?” pic.twitter.com/67hKxhv52A — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) May 15, 2021

On Saturday, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris spoke to the media after practice. The team is wrapping up their rookie minicamp. No matter how you felt about Harris as a pick, it is impossible to see him in interviews and not root for him.

Harris clearly has a lot to learn how things operate in the NFL but it’s awesome to see a young man with a passion for football and this level of enthusiasm. He has already endeared himself to the media and the fans will follow.

The Steelers drafted Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft with the No. 24 overall pick. The hope is that Harris’ ridiculous blend of physical traits with his all-around game will be the formula that will fix a Steelers run game that was dead last in 2020.

List