Steelers rookie OT works at right tackle in Day 1 of minicamp

One positional battle to keep an eye on this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers is offensive tackle. As of now the Steelers have three players competing for two starting spots with Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones the incumbents and rookie Troy Fautanu the newcomer.

After one day of rookie minicamp, Fautanu was working at right tackle exclusively, which is a position change over his time at the University of Washington.

In 2023, Jones took the starting right tackle job over Chuks Okorafor at the midway point of the season and played very well. However, when General Manager Omar Khan talked about Jones, he made it clear Jones is the left tackle, which adds up with Fautanu getting in work on the right side. It would also mean Moore, who played last season on borrowed time could be on the way out.

Steelers first-round pick Troy Fautanu putting in work at right tackle on Day 1 of rookie camp. pic.twitter.com/rCkdoZrOdV — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) May 10, 2024

Pittsburgh selected Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft out of the University of Washington.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire