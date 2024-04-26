Steelers rookie OT Troy Fautanu reveals jersey number

Steelers rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu landed in Pittsburgh Friday morning and headed to the South Side for his introductory press conference. There he revealed he’ll be donning No. 76 in the Black and Gold.

Fautanu paid homage to his favorite player from his favorite team in Troy Polamalu, wearing No. 43 throughout his pre-college days until he switched from defensive to offensive line in high school. At Washington, Fautanu wore No. 55.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire