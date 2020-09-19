Steelers rookie guard Kevin Dotson to make his first start versus Denver Broncos
Per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers rookie guard Kevin Dotson is making his first start for the Steelers on Sunday. Guard David DeCastro (knee) has not practiced since Aug. 28 and Stefen Wisniewski (pec) was placed on injured reserve on Friday. Dubbed the "People Mover," Dotson is known for bulldozing his opponent and there's no question that adrenaline will be pumping through his veins for his first NFL start versus the Broncos