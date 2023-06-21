Steelers rookie DL says it’s a ‘cheat code’ learning from Cam Heyward

If you are a rookie, especially an undrafted one, the NFL can be a bit overwhelming. The step up from the college game to the NFL game is intense even for top rookies but can be an even steeper learning curve for others.

But for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman James Nyamwaya, he found himself a ‘cheat code’ for learning how to play in the NFL. Nyamwaya was in the Sick Podcast and praised veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward for helping him and how much having a player like him to learn from helps a young guy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Nyamwaya played his college ball at Merrimack and parlayed a huge final season into an opportunity in the NFL. Nyamwaya had 5.5 sacks in just 10 games and was a priority free agent for the Steelers once the draft ended. He’s a longshot to make the 53-man roster but his measurables and potential should secure him a spot on the practice squad.

This is one of the best ways I’ve ever heard anyone describe #Steelers Cam Heyward. Rookie DL James Nyanwaya said it’s like a “cheat code” being able to learn from him: pic.twitter.com/e0mQTc8jgR — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) June 21, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Should the Steelers adopt an alternate helmet design? ESPN names last roster move the Steelers need to make this offseason Former Steelers LB Clark Haggans dies at age 46

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire