Steelers rookie class ranks 10th among NFL per ESPN

There was a time, not too terribly long ago when you talked about the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookies, it was all about player development. Rarely did you see a rookie, even a highly-drafted one, get on the field early unless it absolutely could be avoided.

But those days have changed and in 2022 the Steelers relied heavily on its rookie class to help push the team to a 9-8 record. ESPN and Football Outsiders ranked all the rookie classes and for them, the Steelers group checked in at No. 10.

Here’s what they had to say about the Steelers rookies:

Steelers fans will spend the next few years celebrating the Pickett-to-Pickens connection. Quarterback Kenny Pickett started for most of the season and put up a moderate 51.4 QBR. Wide receiver George Pickens was more impressive, leading all wide receivers in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and DYAR metrics and finishing in the top 20 of ESPN’s new advanced receiver tracking metrics. The young offensive talent went further with undrafted running back Jaylen Warren, who gained 4.9 yards per carry on 77 carries, and tight end Connor Heyward, who caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. The only rookie to have a regular role on defense was interior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who played 11 games and started two.

If you figure in linebacker Mark Robinson who took over for Devin Bush down the stretch, there are really six guys from the class who will either be starters or co-starters all of next season. In addition, if wide receiver Calvin Austin III comes back healthy makes a seventh player from the 2022 class who could have a serious impact on the team next season.

