Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier shares video message with fans
Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin (tried to) put on a good front about their team not having an urgent need for a center. Only most of Steelers Nation didn’t fall for it and for good reason — it was an urgent need and Zach Frazier appears to fill it.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Frazier said in a video message via the Pittsburgh Steelers’ X account. “I’m ready to get to work. Can’t wait to get up there tomorrow. Can’t wait.”
Something we immediately notice: Zach Frazier can’t wait. And neither can we.
.@zfrazier54's ready to get to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/925ea7wjEC
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 27, 2024