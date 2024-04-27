Steelers rookie center Zach Frazier shares video message with fans

Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin (tried to) put on a good front about their team not having an urgent need for a center. Only most of Steelers Nation didn’t fall for it and for good reason — it was an urgent need and Zach Frazier appears to fill it.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Frazier said in a video message via the Pittsburgh Steelers’ X account. “I’m ready to get to work. Can’t wait to get up there tomorrow. Can’t wait.”

Something we immediately notice: Zach Frazier can’t wait. And neither can we.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire