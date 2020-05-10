The Steelers didn’t wait to reissue No. 26 after running back Le'Veon Bell left for the Jets as a free agent last year as linebacker Mark Barron wore the number.

Barron isn’t back with the team and the number now belongs to another running back. Fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland will be wearing it when he begins his on-field effort to earn a role in the Steelers Offense.

McFarland said Saturday that Bell has “always been the best running back in the league to me” and that he sees wearing the same number as a sign of respect for his predecessor in Pittsburgh.

“I watch his game, I study his film as somebody who’s been a great back in the league for a long time,” McFarland said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It’s definitely me looking up at him and not a sign of disrespect.”

McFarland dealt with injuries in two of his three seasons at Maryland, but still averaged over five yards a carry while running for eight touchdowns despite a high ankle sprain last year. He’ll join James Conner, Jaylen Samuels and Benny Snell in the mix for opportunities in the Steelers backfield.

Steelers rookie Anthony McFarland: Wearing No. 26 “definitely me looking up at” Le’Veon Bell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk