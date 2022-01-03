Steelers road to the playoffs simple but improbable

Time is running out for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find their way into the playoffs. But after the Sunday games are in the books the road to the playoffs is clear but it’s not going to be easy.

First and foremost, the Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. If they can do that, the next two steps are a little more complicated. Pittsburgh must find a way to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the final regular-season game of the year. This would allow the Steelers to finish the season with a 9-7-1 record.

But this isn’t enough to get in. Pittsburgh will need a little help from the worst team in football. In addition to the two wins, the Steelers need the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the 9-7 Indianapolis Colts. No tie, just a win. Pittsburgh’s hopes will rest on the shoulders of the team that lost 50-10 to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

