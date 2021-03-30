Steelers revised 2021 schedule as NFL approves 17-game season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allison Koehler
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A 17-game schedule, the move that has been rumored for months, was finally approved by NFL owners at a virtual league meeting on Tuesday. The season expansion will go into effect this coming season.

According to the league, the 17th game will feature “teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their respective divisions at the end of the previous season.”

The revised schedule has the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Seattle Seahawks in the 17th game.

Preseason games will drop to three from the current four, and each team will continue to have one bye week.

List

2021 NFL draft: 7 fastest skill players in the draft for the Steelers

Recommended Stories

  • Rams add road game vs. Ravens as NFL season expands to 17 games

    With 17-game NFL season approved, Rams get a road game against the Ravens for the extra game. The preseason is cut to three games.

  • NFL owners approve 17-game regular season, 3 preseason games

    The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and reducing the preseason to three games to generate additional revenue for America’s most popular sport. Team owners on Tuesday approved the 17th game as expected, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. The Super Bowl now will move back a week to Feb. 13, which places it directly in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • Cardinals get 9th road game in new 2021 17-game schedule

    The Arizona Cardinals will face the Cleveland Browns on the road with the NFL's new 17-game schedule in 2021.

  • Justin Fields on holding second Pro Day: I’ll show I do same thing everyday

    Quarterback Justin Fields was the star attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout on Tuesday and he’s ready to do it again. At a Monday press conference, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’d be in Alabama on Tuesday but that Fields will hold a second Pro Day workout before the draft and that he [more]

  • Cameras catch Bill Belichick's reaction to Mac Jones' overthrow at Alabama Pro Day

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was in attendance for Mac Jones' Pro Day and didn't look all that impressed with one of the Alabama QB's throws.

  • Steelers ink RB Kalen Ballage to one-year deal

    Steelers add another player to their running back room with Kalen Ballage.

  • 49ers would listen to Jimmy Garoppolo trade under right circumstance

    It's going to be hard to find a quarterback that gives us a better chance to win than Jimmy right now ... "

  • Steelers send full contingent to Ohio State pro day

    There are a handful of potential Steelers prospects at the Ohio State pro day.

  • Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft after trades shake up first round

    A fresh look at a seven-round 2021 NFL mock draft for the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • NFL owners formally approve 17-game season for 2021, shorten preseason to 3 games

    The regular season is expanding for the first time since 1978.

  • What would the return of Alejandro Villanueva mean for the Steelers?

    The Steelers could sign Alejandro Villanueva to a contract in order to keep the offensive line intact.

  • Former Steeler discusses the potential of Pittsburgh signing Le’Veon Bell

    Could the Steelers bring back Le'Veon Bell?

  • Bills sign Bobby Hart

    The Bills have added some offensive line depth, signing Bobby Hart on Tuesday. Hart’s contract is for one year. Hart spent the last three seasons with the Bengals as their primary right tackle. He started all 16 games in 2018 and 2019, but was limited to 14 games in 2020 with 13 starts. Cincinnati released [more]

  • Urban Meyer attends Ohio State’s pro day

    The Jaguars coach had the chance to scout some of his former players as he and GM Trent Baalke were in Columbus for OSU's pro day.

  • Alabama Crimson Tide: Weekly recruiting thoughts

    Thompson DL Peter Woods is one of the top five players in the 2023 class. Rivals.com When will Alabama add its next commitment? Several new offers  The latest with Henry T and JTT? The initial ...

  • Deshaun Watson civil suit total reaches 19, with new allegations of deleted Instagram messages and settlement pursuits

    Three new civil cases were filed against the Texans QB on Monday, and in a statement, Watson's lawyer acknowledged the deleted messages.

  • Ben Roethlisberger has a chance to join rare group in 2021

    Ben Roethlisberger needs just over 3,000 yards to move to No. 5 all-time in passing yards.

  • Bristol dirt weekend set to return for 2022 NASCAR season

    NASCAR’s debut on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track layout won’t be a one-off. Track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced that its spring NASCAR weekend in 2022 will be held on the dirt. The announcement was made during Monday’s Food City Dirt Race, the NASCAR Cup Series’ first event on a dirt track since 1970. RELATED: Full […]

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Pay dirt: NASCAR industry moves the earth to make Bristol buzz a reality

    What was old was new again Monday at Bristol Motor Speedway, a track celebrating its 60th anniversary that showed it still has some new tricks in its bag. That newfangled form of nostalgia came in the form of dirt — tons of it — and the resurrection of a surface that hadn’t hosted NASCAR’s big […]