Steelers to reveal Franco Harris retired jersey display on Saturday

If you weren’t sure if you wanted to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game on Saturday, this might change your mind. The team announced on Wednesday that the team plans to unveil its display for the retired jersey number of Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris.

Harris played for the Steelers from 1972-1983 and is the team’s all-time leading rusher with 11,950 rushing yards. Harris was the workhorse back for the greatest franchise in NFL history as the Steelers won four Super Bowls in six seasons. Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Tragically, Harris died in December of 2022, just three days before the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, widely considered the greatest play in NFL history. The team will honor Harris’ memory by retiring the No. 32. In addition, Saturday’s game will also be Family Day and fans are encouraged to arrive early, join in the festivities and enter Acrisure Stadium early for the jersey ceremony.

We will reveal @ProFootballHOF RB Franco Harris’ retired jersey display on Saturday prior to our game.https://t.co/Z6d8krIAyt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 16, 2023

