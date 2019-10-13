Steelers return to L.A. for first time since 1994

The last time the Steelers played in Los Angeles, their starting quarterback for tonight’s game against the Chargers hadn’t been born.

Devlin Hodges made his arrival on April 12, 1996. The Steelers made their exit from L.A. on November 27, 1994.

That day, the Steelers played the Raiders at the Coliseum. Mike Tomczak started at quarterback for Pittsburgh; Jeff Hostetler started at quarterback for L.A. The Steelers won the game, 21-3.

Tonight, it’s Hodges vs. Philip Rivers, who was 12 the last time the Steelers played in L.A. Hodges, despite being undrafted, broke Steve McNair’s career FCS passing yardage record, and the Steelers believed in Hodges enough to get trade Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville.

Now, Hodges leads the Steelers back to L.A., where thousands of Steelers fans who gravitated the team during 21 years of no L.A. teams will surely be filling Dignity Health Sports Park to support the first Steelers quarterback to wear No. 6 since Bubby Brister from 1986 through 1992.